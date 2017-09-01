Sonia Gandhi meets Virbhadra and Bihar leaders to quell trouble

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (File) Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (File)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday held separate meetings with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who has virtually raised a banner of revolt ahead of Assembly elections, and the party’s leadership in Bihar, where it fears some MLAs could switch sides.

Sources said the Himachal Pradesh CM conveyed to the Congress chief that he cannot take the party into elections under the leadership of the present state party president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. He wants Sukhu replaced before the elections. Sources in the party said the lack of coordination between the two and the game of one-upmanship could hamper the party’s election efforts and ruin its chances.

Virbhadra, sources said, wants somebody who is amenable to him to be at the helm ahead of the elections. The six-time CM wants a free hand in the polls. He has told MLAs loyal to him that he will neither contest the elections nor lead the party into the elections. He has the support of as many as 27 MLAs.

It is not clear whether Sonia has given him any assurance. Virbhadra left for Shimla after the meeting. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is abroad and sources said any decision on organisational changes is likely only after his return in a couple of days.

Sonia also met Bihar Congress chief Ashok Choudhary and legislative party leader Sadanand Singh. The meeting came against the backdrop of reports that some of the MLAs in Bihar could switch sides. The Congress has 27 MLAs in Bihar. Interestingly, a vast majority of the Congress leaders have been demanding the removal of Choudhary, arguing that he is close to Nitish Kumar.

Senior leaders, who The Indian Express spoke to after the meeting, said there is no immediate threat of MLAs leaving the party, pointing out that those switching sides would face disqualification.

