Sonia Gandhi meets D Raja, may talk to Lalu Prasad Yadav, M K Stalin

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday met senior CPI leader D Raja as part of the Opposition’s consultations to field a common candidate for the Presidential elections.

At the meeting which lasted about 30 minutes, the two leaders agreed that the Opposition should field a candidate acceptable to all non-NDA parties, said sources. They added that Sonia and Raja also discussed the prevailing political situation and felt there is an atmosphere of growing intolerance in the country. “No name was taken,” Raja said after the meeting.

Sonia is also expected to hold consultations with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and DMK’s M K Stalin in the coming days.

Last week, she met Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

While the CPM is not keen on fielding a political leader, it believes that the Opposition should make “all efforts to try and forge unity of all secular parties…to ensure a non-RSS President”.

