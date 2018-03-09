Sonia Gandhi tears into Modi govt, says nation led by ‘regressive vision’ 

UPA chairperson and former Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. UPA chairperson and former Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday castigated the BJP-led NDA government, accusing the present dispensation of muzzling the voices of the Opposition. “Our freedom is under assault. Today we are embracing a regressive vision,” Gandhi said while delivering her keynote address at the India Today Conclave 2018.

Targeting the BJP government over growing intolerance, the Congress leader said, “Fear and intimidation are order of the day; alternate voices are being silenced, religious tensions are being fuelled, vigilante armies are being let loose with state patronage, society is being polarised with a view to win election.”

Stating that the country is in the midst of “great upheaval”, Sonia claimed that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government is using its brute majority in Parliament to stifle the voice of the Opposition. “If we are not allowed to speak in parliament, why not shut down Parliament so we can all go home. Unlike Vajpayee, this BJP govt doesn’t respect parliament procedures,” she observed.

Sonia posed several questions to the ruling government while countering BJP’s claims that the economy witnessed great strides under its rule. “Was India really a giant black hole before 26th May 2014? Did India march to progress, prosperity and greatness just 4 years ago? Is this claim not an insult to the intelligence of our people,” she asked.

She also criticised the BJP’s way of governance. “Our judiciary is in turmoil. RTI was brought to bring transperancy, but today that law is in cold storage. Aadhaar is being turned into intrusive instrument of control: Sonia Gandhi,” she charged.

Reflecting on the Congress dismal performance in 2014 general elections, Gandhi said, “We were out-marketed by Narendra Modi and the BJP in 2014, the corruption charges against us were highly exaggerated; how come person who gave the 2G scam report was given a cushy job,” she said.

She also believes that the Congress needs to develop a new style of connecting with people in order to bounce back to power at the Centre. “We have to look how we project our programs and policies,” Gandhi said.

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi, Sonia observed the newly-appointed Congress president needs to strike the right balance among general public. Gandhi who was Congress president for 19 years was replaced by her son Rahul last year after internal party elections.

Speaking about her own role in leadership after Congress came to power in 2004, she said that she knew Manmohan Singh would be better a prime minister than her, and that she was aware of her limitations. “Public speaking does not come naturally to me, that is why I was called a reader than a leader,” the Congress leader said.

When asked whether she will contest in the 2019 general election, she said, “Whatever decision my party takes, i will abide by it.”

She also expressed hope that the Congress party will be able to wrest power the BJP in the forthcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd