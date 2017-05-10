Sonia Gandhi in hospital for food poisoning

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (File Photo) Congress president Sonia Gandhi (File Photo)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been hospitalised for food poisoning, hospital officials said on Tuesday. Sonia was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday, senior officials said, adding that she was recovering well and would be “discharged soon”.

“Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday due to food poisoning. She is well now and will be discharged soon,” said Dr D S Rana, chairman of the board of management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Last year, she was admitted twice, and underwent a minor shoulder surgery.

