Sonia Gandhi rushed to Chandigarh from Shimla following health complications

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was rushed to Chandigarh from Shimla on Thursday night after suffering from health complications. (File Photo) UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was rushed to Chandigarh from Shimla on Thursday night after suffering from health complications. (File Photo)

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who was in Shimla on a private visit along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was rushed to Chandigarh late last night following health complications. Reports said she left Shimla little before midnight and took a break at a hotel near Chandigarh. Thereafter, she took an 8.30 am flight to New Delhi.

Initially, Gandhi was to be taken to PGI Chandigarh, but her doctors, who were constantly in touch with Priyanka, advised her to travel to Delhi instead.

Senior government officials confirmed this morning that Senior Medical Superintendent of Shimla’s IGMC hospital Dr Ramesh Chand was deputed with her. She was also provided an ambulance, but she chose to drove in a private vehicle only with Priyanka. The doctors at the emergency wing of the PGI Chandigarh were also alerted.

“Her condition was stable. She took a short break after travelling on the Shimla-Panchkula road, and stayed at a hotel near Panchkula before a special flight was arranged for to travel to Delhi this morning. She reached the Panchkula hotel at around 2.35 am,” said Dr Chand.

According to officials, her health complication was mainly due to cold conditions after the temperature dipped following rains and a thunderstorm in Shimla and adjoining areas.

Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka had arrived in the city on Wednesday and were lodged at five-star luxury hotel, Wildflower Hall, near Charabra. They reviewed the construction of a cottage nearby, which is being built by Priyanka.

Sonia’s visit comes immediately after the Congress Plenary Session, which was held last weekend in Delhi.

