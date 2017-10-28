#CoalBuryingGoa
  • Sonia Gandhi flown to Delhi, in hospital with stomach bug

Sonia Gandhi flown to Delhi, in hospital with stomach bug

D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) of the Ganga Ram Hospital said Sonia, 70, is currently under observation.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:October 28, 2017 1:54 am
sonia gandhi, swami vivekananda, vivekanada chicago address, congress, latest news, indian express Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (File)
Related News

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Friday flown back to New Delhi from Shimla and admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after she complained of an upset stomach, officials said. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote on Twitter, “Ma was in Shimla and caught a stomach bug so we got her back. Nothing to worry, she’s much better. Thanks for the tremendous love and concern.”

D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) of the Ganga Ram Hospital said Sonia, 70, is currently under observation. “Sonia Gandhi was brought to the hospital at 5 pm on Friday. She has been found to be suffering from stomach upset and has been admitted for observation,” Rana said in a statement.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 27: Latest News