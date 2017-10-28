Sonia Gandhi flown to Delhi, in hospital with stomach bug

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (File) Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (File)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Friday flown back to New Delhi from Shimla and admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after she complained of an upset stomach, officials said. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote on Twitter, “Ma was in Shimla and caught a stomach bug so we got her back. Nothing to worry, she’s much better. Thanks for the tremendous love and concern.”

D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) of the Ganga Ram Hospital said Sonia, 70, is currently under observation. “Sonia Gandhi was brought to the hospital at 5 pm on Friday. She has been found to be suffering from stomach upset and has been admitted for observation,” Rana said in a statement.

