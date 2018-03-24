Presents Latest News
Sonia Gandhi cuts short Shimla visit, rushes to Delhi for check-up

By: Express News Service | Shimla | Published: March 24, 2018 3:53 am
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. (File) Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. (File)
Congress leader and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who was in Shimla on a private visit along with daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was rushed to Chandigarh late Thursday night and to Delhi Friday morning following health complications, sources said. She left Shimla before midnight and took a break at a hotel in Panchkula. Thereafter, she took a morning flight to Delhi at 8.30 am.

Initially, it was planned that she would be taken to PGI Chandigarh, but her doctors, who were constantly touch with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, advised her to reach Delhi early morning for immediate check-up and care.

Sources said senior medical superintendent of Shimla’s IGMC hospital, Dr Ramesh Chand, accompanied her. “Her condition was stable during the journey. She took a break after crossing the Shimla-Panchkula road, and stayed at a hotel next to Panchkula before a special flight was arranged for flying her to Delhi,” said Dr Chand.

  1. M
    madangupta
    Mar 24, 2018 at 5:02 am
    why waste money. she has cancer in private parts. she could be treated at pgi chandigarh, the best hospital. she is worried about pappu or puppy becoming pm in her life. people do not want nehru-gandhi. varun gandhi will be kicked in 2019and maneka may lose.pb468
    (0)(0)
    Reply
