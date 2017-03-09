Sonia Gandhi flies abroad for treatment ahead of Counting Day

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi with mother and party president Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi with mother and party president Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo)

With the election results of five states set to be declared on Saturday, Congress party president Sonia Gandhi has flown abroad for undergoing medical tests, according to news channel NDTV. There is no official confirmation regarding the type of medical treatment she will be undergoing. Gandhi reportedly left the country on Tuesday and is likely to return on March 22. NDTV added that Gandhi held a meeting with senior party leaders and stated that vice-president Rahul Gandhi will be taking decisions on her behalf. The polls results, especially in Uttar Pradesh, will be a test of leadership for the Gandhi scion.

