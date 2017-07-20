Sonia Gandhi congratulates President-Elect of Ram Nath Kovind

Congress President Sonia Gandhi Congress President Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi along with vice President Rahul Gandhi congratulated the President-Elect of Ram Nath Kovind. Kovind will be the 14th President of India. He defeated Opposition’s Meira Kumar and won more than 65 percent of the votes in the Electoral College.

Sonia Gandhi said that the resident of India enjoys a unique position as defender and protector of the Constitution, upholder of democratic traditions and as supreme commander of the Indian Armed Forces. The President is the conscience keeper of the Constitution of India.

She expressed her best wishes to Ram Nath Kovind and also reiterated Congress party’s commitment to work for upholding these cherished values and established conventions which are the intrinsic cornerstone of our Constitution.

Party’s vice President Rahul Gandhi took to twitter and said, “Congratulations Ram Nath Kovindji. Wishing you a great term as President of India.”

Kovind will be the second Dalit to become the President of the country after KR Narayanan. The returning officer, Anoop Mishra, said that Kovind received 2930 votes with a value of 7,02,044. He will be the first BJP member to be elected as the President.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Kovind. He said, Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji on being elected the President of India! Best wishes for a fruitful & inspiring tenure. Gladdened by the extensive support for Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji among MPs & across various states. I thank members of the electoral college. I also congratulate Meira Kumar Ji for her campaign, which was in spirit of the democratic ethos & values we all are proud of.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd