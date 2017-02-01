Sonia Gandhi condoles demise of E Ahamed

Congress President Sonia Gandhi today condoled the demise of former Union Minister E Ahamed, remembering him as an outstanding Parliamentarian. “He was a committed democrat and beloved leader of Kerala, whose simple lifestyle and commitment to the cause of people was an example to an entire generation,” Gandhi said.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi also expressed condolences on the Kerala leader’s death.

WATCH VIDEO | Former Minister E Ahamed Dies After Cardiac Arrest, Family Accuses Hospital Of “Unprofessionalism”

“Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri E Ahamed. A veteran parliamentarian& a valued colleague, he served his country with honour &dedication.

“My thoughts & prayers are with his family & loved ones in this time of grief,” he said in a tweet.

78-year-old Ahamed passed away in the wee hours today at RML Hospital in Delhi.

The MP from Kerala’s Mallapuram suffered a cardiac arrest during the President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament yesterday.