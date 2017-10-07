Special Coverage
Sonia Gandhi condoles death of Kundan Shah

"Kundan Shah's contribution to alternate cinema is remarkable. His movies and television series are epic and will inspire generations to come," the Congress President said in a statement.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:October 7, 2017 8:49 pm
"Gandhi has expressed solidarity with the friends and members of family of Kundan Shah and prayed that his soul finds eternal peace," a statement from the Congress said.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi today condoled the demise of National Award-winning director Kundan Shah and said he was a “path-breaking filmmaker”.

“Kundan Shah’s contribution to alternate cinema is remarkable. His movies and television series are epic and will inspire generations to come,” she said in a statement.

“Gandhi has expressed solidarity with the friends and members of family of Kundan Shah and prayed that his soul finds eternal peace,” a statement from the Congress said.

Shah, best known for his dark satire “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro” and coming-of-age comedy “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa”, passed away at his residence in Mumbai early today. He was 69.

Shah died of a heart attack, a family member said.

