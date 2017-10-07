Sonia Gandhi condoles death of Kundan Shah

“Gandhi has expressed solidarity with the friends and members of family of Kundan Shah and prayed that his soul finds eternal peace,” a statement from the Congress said. (File) “Gandhi has expressed solidarity with the friends and members of family of Kundan Shah and prayed that his soul finds eternal peace,” a statement from the Congress said. (File)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi today condoled the demise of National Award-winning director Kundan Shah and said he was a “path-breaking filmmaker”.

“Kundan Shah’s contribution to alternate cinema is remarkable. His movies and television series are epic and will inspire generations to come,” she said in a statement.

“Gandhi has expressed solidarity with the friends and members of family of Kundan Shah and prayed that his soul finds eternal peace,” a statement from the Congress said.

Shah, best known for his dark satire “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro” and coming-of-age comedy “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa”, passed away at his residence in Mumbai early today. He was 69.

Shah died of a heart attack, a family member said.

