Sonia Gandhi, Amit Shah, Dattatreya Hosabale in panel to mark Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary

The Ministry of Culture on Saturday notified a 116-member national committee, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The panel would also include former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, BJP president Amit Shah and RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.

Other members of the committee include Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati, former Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The committee is mandated to approve policies and plans, and supervise and guide the commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, including preparatory activities, an official notification states.

Gandhi’s granddaughter Sumitra Gandhi Kulkarni and great grandson Shrikrishna Kulkarni; former prime ministers of India Manmohan Singh, H D Deve Gowda and Atal Bihari Vajpayee; and chief ministers of all the states are members of the committee. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Bhaiyyuji Maharaj are also part of the panel.

