Sonia Gandhi always wanted secular minds to come together: Congress

Rumours of Rahul Gandhi’s possible elevation as new party president gathered strength following the Congress ‘Working Committee’ meet on Tuesday. (Representational Image) Rumours of Rahul Gandhi’s possible elevation as new party president gathered strength following the Congress ‘Working Committee’ meet on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

With Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi likely to take over as party president, party leader Ashok Chavan said that Sonia Gandhi has always wanted secular minds to come together, adding a hopeful solution will arrive soon. “Sonia Gandhi has been leading this party and she always wanted all the secular minded people to come together. We are hopeful that some solution will be arrived at soon,” Chavan told ANI. Rumours of Rahul Gandhi’s possible elevation to replace party president Sonia Gandhi gathered strength following the Congress ‘Working Committee’ meet on Tuesday.

The party’s highest decision making body decided to wrap up the internal elections by October 15.

In her address to party colleagues, Sonia Gandhi urged that the party organisation must be strengthened and the ongoing organisational elections must be completed with utmost speed and sincerity.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App