Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram hospital, will be discharged soon

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to Delhi Sir Ganga Ram hospital. She was admitted due to food poisoning and is expected to be discharged on Wednesday.

According to Dr DS Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said: “Mrs Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday due to food poisoning. She is well now and will be discharged soon.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd