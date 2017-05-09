Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram hospital, will be discharged soon

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 9, 2017 10:04 pm
Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to Delhi Sir Ganga Ram hospital. She was admitted due to food poisoning and is expected to be discharged on Wednesday.
According to Dr DS Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said: “Mrs Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday due to food poisoning. She is well now and will be discharged soon.”
- May 9, 2017 at 10:00 pmWISHING SONYA MADAM TO GET WELL SOON!Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 9:54 pmThis is a very abstract statement about food poisoning-it should have been elaborated with some details - a must people like to know about a leader like Mrs. Sonia hi.Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 9:44 pmShe could not digest the money the family looted.Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 9:58 pmHALLO SANGHI GOON, YOU ARE PAID FOR THE DAYReply