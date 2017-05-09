Latest News
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram hospital, will be discharged soon

She was admitted to the hospital due to food poisoning

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 9, 2017 10:04 pm

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to Delhi Sir Ganga Ram hospital. She was admitted due to food poisoning and is expected to be discharged on Wednesday.

According to Dr DS Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said: “Mrs Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday due to food poisoning. She is well now and will be discharged soon.”

  1. S
    SubbuI
    May 9, 2017 at 10:00 pm
    WISHING SONYA MADAM TO GET WELL SOON!
    Reply
    1. A
      anonymous
      May 9, 2017 at 9:54 pm
      This is a very abstract statement about food poisoning-it should have been elaborated with some details - a must people like to know about a leader like Mrs. Sonia hi.
      Reply
      1. K
        KS KUMAR
        May 9, 2017 at 9:44 pm
        She could not digest the money the family looted.
        Reply
        1. S
          SubbuI
          May 9, 2017 at 9:58 pm
          HALLO SANGHI GOON, YOU ARE PAID FOR THE DAY
          Reply

