Sonia expresses shock over Manchester terror attack

Congress president Sonia Gandhi today expressed shock and grief over the blast in Manchester in the UK which killed at least 22 people and injured around 59.

She conveyed solidarity and offered condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones in the “ghastly” attack.

“The entire world community must come together as one to fight the scourge of terrorism cutting across boundaries and religion,” she said.

A suicide bomber blew himself up at a crowded arena hosting US star Ariana Grande’s pop concert in Manchester. This is the deadliest terror attack in the UK since the 2005 bombings.

