Sonepur cattle fair begins in Bihar

Sonepur mela is one of the biggest cattle fair in Asia that takes place in Bihar. The month-long fair is organised annually in November. It was inaugurated by the Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi in Bihar’s Saran district Thursday. Also known as Kshetra Mela, its origins can be traced to the Mughal era.

The Sonepur fair majorly attracts cattle traders from all over Asia. Many farm animals including some breeds of dogs, buffaloes, donkeys, ponies, Persian horses, rabbits, goats are displayed and sold at this fair. Even though elephant sale was banned in the country in 2002, tuskers are a major attraction for foreign tourists at the mela.

The fair, which is conducted at the confluence of Ganga, Gandak and Mahi rivers, spans across acres of land with nearly 5,000 stalls. This traditional fair, which takes place 25 km from Bihar, is thronged by people in large numbers who offer their prayers at the famous Hariharnath temple in Sonepur.

To promote the Bihar culture, various departments including culture, agriculture, health and education have exhibited their stalls. Singer Kumar Sanu inaugurated the cultural evening. Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Ram Narayan Mandal, Cooperative Minister Rana Randhir Singh, Maharajganj MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal, Tourism Department Secretary Pankaj Kumar, Saran Divisional Commissioner Narmedshwar Lal, Saran DM Harihar Prasad, Saran Superintendent of Police Harkishore Rai were among a host of people who graced the inaugural function. Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation (BSTDC) has also set up 20 Swiss cottages with modern amenities at Paryatak Gram for tourist accommodations. This year the mela was kick-started on November 2 and will continue till December 3.

