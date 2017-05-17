Sonepat Sports School Audit: School wants audit team booked for ‘forcibly’ taking away records

In the ongoing tussle between Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij and Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu, Rai sports school authorities have asked the police to book the special audit team for alleged illegal removal of records from the campus.

Based on an order by Vij, school authorities have given a complaint to SSP Sonepat for registration of case against the officials of the audit department for taking away records “forcibly” and without intimation.

In its report, the audit department, which comes under the finance ministry, had accused authorities at the Moti Lal Nehru School of Sports (MNSS) in Rai, Sonepat of misappropriation of funds and embezzlement. About the school’s allegation, the audit department claims that the records were handed over to them by the school itself.

“I was told that the officials of the audit department have taken the documents with them which they cannot. The school sought the documents back repeatedly, but these were not returned. Thereafter, I recommended that an FIR be lodged,” said Vij.

In a letter dated February 3, 2017, the Director, Local Audit-cum-In-charge of Special Audit Team of Finance Department, Haryana, had sought the records of the school. Some of these were provided by the school the same day, including receipt register of school fees, cash book, ledgers, voucher files and agenda and minutes of the special board meetings.

While the audit department had sought files of all types of purchases made including stock and store registers, the Administration Officer, while handing over the available records, had sought two days for sharing the rest.

But the tussle escalated after school authorities objected to records being taken out of the school premises. After the records were taken away, Director-Principal of MNSS, Bharti Arora, raised the issue with the Additional Chief Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Haryana, K K Khandelwal highlighting that this was done without permission from competent authority. In a letter to the audit department, school authorities stated that they were unable to the reply to a question about the school asked in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha as they did not have any records. In another letter, the school expressed helplessness in clearing advances.

On April 21, 2017, the audit department wrote a letter to the Director-Principal of the school stating that the records was been taken back by an official deputed by her on March 24 and March 30.

