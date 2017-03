The Rohtak district court on Friday discharged three men in an alleged case of molestation and thrashing of Sonepat sisters Aarti and Pooja on a Haryana Roadways bus in November 2014. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harish Goyal gave a clean chit to the accused, namely Kuldeep, Mohit and Deepak. The detailed judgment is yet to be released.

The three men were arrested on November 30, 2014, and remanded in judicial custody.