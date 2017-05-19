Sonepat gangrape and murder: Two ASIs suspended

DAYS AFTER a 23-year-old woman was gang-raped and killed, Haryana police have suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Joginder Singh, posted in Sonepat, for not taking action on the previous complaint of the victim woman in which she had alleged that she was being pressured to marry. The orders were issued after state Director General of Police B S Sandhu went to Sonepat on Thursday to review the progress of the case. It’s learnt that SHO of Sonepat’s City Police Station Ajay Malik expressed ignorance when asked about the previous complaint of the woman which was lodged in February 2017.

As a result, the DGP ordered his immediate transfer to the police lines. Another ASI, Samunder Singh, has also been suspended in the matter. He has been accused of mentioning the victim’s body as that of a “male” in the record of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak where it was taken for post-mortem.

“Departmental proceedings against these personnel would be conducted for their misconduct during investigation,” said Rohtak IGP Navdeep Singh Virk. The decomposed and mutilated body of the woman, who went missing from Sonepat on May 9, was found near the Industrial Model Township in Urban Estate, Rohtak, on May 11 after being gang-raped and brutally murdered. Two of the accused have been arrested.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now