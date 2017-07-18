Son of top bureaucrat found dead at Napean Sea Road building in Mumbai

The police said that body was taken to J. J. Hospital where a post mortem concluded that Manmath had died of head injuries due to the fall. (representational image) The police said that body was taken to J. J. Hospital where a post mortem concluded that Manmath had died of head injuries due to the fall. (representational image)

The 18 year old son of top state bureaucrat was found dead in a south Mumbai building early on Tuesday morning. Manmath Mhaiskar, a recent graduate of St. Xavier’s college left his home at Blue Haven building near in Marine Lines at 7 am telling his parents that he was going to meet a friend who lived at Napean Sea Road.

At 7.30 am the police was informed that an individual had leaped from the top of the 20 storey Dariya Mahal building at Napean Sea Road. According to a statement issued by the Mumbai Police, the body was identified as that of the son of Manisha Mhaiskar, Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department and Milind Mhaiskar, Chief Executive Officer of MHADA.

The police said that body was taken to J. J. Hospital where a post mortem concluded that Manmath had died of head injuries due to the fall.

The Malabar Hill police station has registered a case of accidental death. The police is investigating the circumstances that lead to Manmath’s death. A student of G. D. Somani school in Cuffe Parade, Manmath, was fan of the television show Game of Thrones and the football club Real Madrid.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App