Son of Mumbai police inspector found dead in Aarey Colony

A 20-year-old son of a police officer was found dead in suburban Goregaon on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased, Atharva Shinde, was son of inspector Narendra Shinde of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police, an official said. The Shinde family resides in Thakur Complex in Kandivali, but Atharva’s body was found lying in bushes near the film city in Aarey Colony area around 10.30 am, the official added.

Some injury marks were found on his neck and eyes, he said. DCP (Zone XII), Vinay Kumar Rathod, said, “The body has been sent for post-mortem and the cause of the death will be known only after the autopsy report.” Further investigation is on.

