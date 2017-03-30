Son kills father in Vadodara village

A 25-year- old man allegedly killed his father after a ruckus between the two in Sejakuva village in Padra taluka of Vadodara on Tuesday late night, the deceased has been identified as Bhagu Tadpada (48). The accused , Kanti Tadpada, reportedly killed his father after he rebuked him for not doing anything productive, officials at Padra police station said. Soon after the incident Kanti fled from the spot, police are yet to arrest him.

According to the police, Kanti is unemployed and did not contribute to the family income. On Tuesday night, when Bhagu, a daily wage labourer, returned home after work, altercation between son and father sparked over money. When Bhagu scolded Kanti for not doing anything, Kanti allegedly attacked Bhagu with an axe on his head. Bhagu died on the spot after sustaining sever injuries.

M K Swami, the police inspector who is investigating the case, said, “We are yet to nab Kanti who is absconding after the incident. Bhagu is survived by wife and Kanti.”

