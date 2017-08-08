Son commits suicide in Hyderabad after father refuses to buy video game

The teenaged boy was asking his father to buy a video game console for the past one week which his father had apparently refused. (Representational image) The teenaged boy was asking his father to buy a video game console for the past one week which his father had apparently refused. (Representational image)

A 17-year-old engineering student allegedly committed suicide after his father reportedly “refused” to buy him a home video game console at Kuntlur near Hyderabad. The deceased, a B Tech first year student, first slit his hand with a sharp object probably a blade and then jumped off from the second floor of his house on Sunday night, SHO of Hayathnagar J Narender Goud said.

“The teenaged boy was asking his father to buy a video game console for the past one week which his father had apparently refused. “On Sunday night, he initally cut his hand with a sharp object and immediately went on the second floor of his house from where he jumped,” the SHO said quoting the complaint that was filed by the boy’s father.

He suffered multiple injuries including head injury in the incident and was shifted to a nearby private hospital and was later shifted to another private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries undergoing treatment on Sunday night itself, the police official said.

