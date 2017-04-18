Son, brother of O Panneerselvam get anticipatory bail in rioting case

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (PTI/File) Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (PTI/File)

The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to the son and brother of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in a rioting case related to the RK Nagar Assembly by-poll campaign. When the petition filed by O P Ravindranath Kumar, son of Panneerselvam, along with his uncle O Raja, came up, Justice S Baskaran granted anticipatory bail with a condition that they appear before the Investigating Officer as and when required.

The petitioners had moved the Court apprehending arrest in connection with the rioting and criminal intimidation case registered against them. They alleged that police had foisted the case on them “due to malaise and political vendetta.”

According to police, the case was registered on a complaint lodged against the two that they, along with some other persons, had attacked a worker of rival AIADMK (Amma) faction in R K Nagar, on April 6.

The by-poll scheduled to be held on April 12 has been cancelled by the Election Commission over the use of money power to influence voters.

