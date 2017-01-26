Some ‘unsung heroes’ in Padma list this time

THE Padma awards this year had a surprise mix, with the theme being “unsung heroes”. The second highest civilian award, the Padma awards this year were processed through online nominations — and nearly 18,000 applications were received. Among the prominent Padma Vibhushan awardees are NCP leader and former Maharashtra CM and Union minister Sharad Pawar, former Speaker of Lok Sabha P A Sangma, and senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi. There are 15 “unsung” heroes in the list. Kanwal Sibal, former foreign secretary and brother of Congress leader Kapil Sibal, was conferred with Padma Shri.

Sunder Lal Patwa, the late Madhya Pradesh CM, was accorded with a Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Former Law Secretary T K Viswanathan, who was also secretary-general of Lok Sabha and is currently legal adviser to the President, has been awarded. Among sportspersons who got the honour are Olympic bronze medal-winning wrestler Sakshi Malik, gymnast Dipa Karmakar, Vikas Gowda (discus throw), and P R Sreejesh (hockey). Among NRIs to be awarded are pioneering AIDS researcher Dr Suniti Solomon, surbahar artist Imrat Khan and Anuradha Koirala from Nepal for social work.

Among journalists, film critic Bhavna Somaiya will be awarded the Padma Shri. Among unsung heroes, Dr Bhakti Yadav, 91, popularly known as “Doctor Dadi” was named for Padma Shri. The first woman from Indore to hold an MBBS degree, Dr Yadav has been treating patients free of cost for the last 68 years and has helped deliver thousands of babies.

Captain of Indian cricket team of blind Shekhar Naik, gold medallist at Rio Paralympics Mariyappan Thangavelu also figure in the list of Padma Shri awardees. Thangavelu had suffered permanent disability in his right leg when he was run over by a bus. His father had abandoned the family when he was a child. Karnataka’s Sukri Bommagowda, known as “Nightingale of Halakki”, has been named for Padma Shri for performing tribal folk music for 58 years.

Another person chosen for Padma Shri, Chintakindi Mallesham from Telangana, invented Laxmi ASU machine to reduce time and menial labour required to weave Pochampalli silk sarees. Daripalli Ramaiah, 68, knows as Chetla Ramaiah or “The Tree Man” from Telangana has also been selected for Padma Shri. School dropout Jitendra Haripal, popular as “Rangabati ki Awaz”, has been selected for Padma Shri for his contribution to Odhisa’s most popular recorded song “Rangabati” and being a top exponent of Kosli-Sambalpuri music.