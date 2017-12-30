Some trying to rewrite history, distort truths: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prof. K.M. Shrimali (Delhi) at the 78th session of Indian History Congress when VC of JU Suranjan Das between them at Nazrul Manch on Friday. Express photo by Subham Dutta. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prof. K.M. Shrimali (Delhi) at the 78th session of Indian History Congress when VC of JU Suranjan Das between them at Nazrul Manch on Friday. Express photo by Subham Dutta.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that it was a crime to rewrite history and distort truths and alleged that a section of people was doing so in the name of political vendetta.

“I feel that truth cannot be distorted. But there is a tendency to rewrite the history of the country. I feel sad when I hear about that. Today our historians are unhappy because of that. I also do not know what the future of Indian history is under these circumstances is. It is a big crime to rewrite history and distort truths. We cannot change our history as it links our past with the present and future,” Mamata said while delivering a speech at the 78th session of Indian History Congress hosted by Jadavpur University here.

Without taking anyone’s name, the chief minister said, “In the name of political vendetta, attempts are now being made to change the history. Some people are saying that Mahatma Gandhi is not a patriot but Nathuram Godse is a patriot. I feel ashamed to hear such things and do not know how these things are going on. This is political vendetta. Such exercises can satisfy some people but it cannot satisfy all. I also feel sad to hear the caste war, creed war and (incidents of) lynching that are going on in the country. I am in favour of the truth, which must prevail in the country,” she added.

Slamming the Centre for “not releasing proper funds to Jadavpur University”, Mamata announced Rs 100 crore grant to set up a Centre of Excellence for the varsity. “This university is not getting funds from the central government, which is very unfortunate. Our government will be happy to create a world-class Centre of Excellence for Jadavpur University. We will provide a grant of Rs 100 crore for the new centre,” she said.

The chief minister also announced that her government will form a West Bengal History Records Commission. “At present there is no state-level History Records Commission. I propose the formation of West Bengal History Records Commission,” she said.

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, present at the event, announced that the state higher education department will grant Rs 5 crore to Jadavpur University.

“Our honourable education minister just told me that his department will provide Rs 5 crore to our university. While Rs 1 crore has been granted for purchase of books and journals, Rs 4 crore has been given for modernisation of the mechanical engineering department. This will be a boost to our academic exercises. We sincerely thank Mr Chatterjee for providing the grant with immediate effect. We also thank Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for providing Rs 100 crore for the (proposed) Centre of Excellence,” said JU vice-chancellor Suranjan Das, who was also present at the event.

