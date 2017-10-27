Some tried to destabilise state govt during Jat stir: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar. (File) Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar. (File)

MORE THAN one-and-half years after the violence during the 2016 Jat quota stir, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday alleged that “some people tried to destabilise the state government” during the agitation. “I can’t comment on it now as the same is being probed by the Jha commission,” Khattar told mediapersons during a press conference on the completion of three years of his government. He alleged that there were political reasons behind the agitation and “it had nothing to do with the demands as the same were already accepted.”

Khattar blamed previous governments for the Jat quota stir and the instances of violence involving supporters of self-styled godman Rampal and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was recently convicted and of rape charges. The Chief Minister alleged that the previous (Congress) government “did not handle the quota issue properly.” A total of 31 persons died during the violence in February last year.

However, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged that Haryana had not earlier had a government earlier in which the entire state was “burnt” thrice. “As many six dozen people were killed in the three incidents. This is a scar on the forehead of a peaceful state where the BJP government itself shattered the brotherhood,” Hooda told a press conference to counter the Khattar’s claims.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Kiran Choudhry said, “How can the people forget and forgive the unprecedented violence sparked by mishandling of the Jat agitation, the Rampal episode and the recent killing of 41 persons in police action and violence in Panchkula and Sirsa?” “The BJP Government has torn the social fabric in the state by causing tensions,” she added.

