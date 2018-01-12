Some people want to divide India, but youth are giving them fitting reply: PM Modi on National Youth Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that some people are trying to divide the country, but added that the youth is giving them a fitting reply. The Prime Minister was addressing a programme being organised in Belagavi on the occasion of National Youth Day and Sarva Dharma Sabha.

Remembering Swami Vivekanand on his birth anniversary, the PM said that there was a lot of propaganda against India in the Western world that Swami Vivekananda proved wrong and raised his voice against social evils.

Addressing the programme through video conferencing, the PM urged the attendees to work for reaching the ideals of New India in various scopes of life, be it education, health, cleanliness, digital literacy or even in the development of renewable sources of energy. Modi urged people to work to make Indian villages free from open defecation in next two years by creating awareness at their level. Modi said, “let us work to make India free from open defecation” and make the visions of Swami Vivekanand real by achieving ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.’

Earlier in the day, Modi also addressed Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida on the occasion of the inaugural programme of the 22nd National Youth Festival. Addressing the participants, Modi said the youth of today should become job creators and think out of the box, for which the government is willing to hand-hold them for setting up start-ups. He added, “Do not worry. Move ahead, take the first step. The government is with you.” Referring to the Centre’s Mudra scheme, Skill India and Startup India funds, Modi said there were enough platforms to help young entrepreneurs think out of the box and begin something new.

(with inputs from PTI)

