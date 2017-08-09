Some people trying to malign India’s image, says Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today alleged that some people initiated efforts to malign India’s image on the international arena soon after the BJP came to power at the Centre. He also urged people to oppose those who have a tendency to obstruct the development of the nation.

“As soon as the Narendra Modi government was formed, these people started a malicious campaign pertaining to intolerance,” he said without naming anyone. Adityanath after paying tributes to freedom fighters, said, “Almost 75 years ago, in 1942 our freedom fighters gave the call for British to Quit India, and the British left India. But even today there are some people who are trying to malign India’s image at the international arena.”

In another function, he warned officials that if there is any complaint of corruption, then stringent action will be initiated against them, and the guilty will not be spared. He also stressed on ensuring cleanliness and urged the public representatives to undertake plantation activities in vacant land in their respective areas, so as to ensure conservation of the environment.

Reiterating the pledge of new India, Adityanath said, “We have to make our contributions as per our capacity for a Swachh Bharat.”

