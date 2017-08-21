Some parties trying to obstruct Modi government’s progress, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (PTI/Filephoto) Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (PTI/Filephoto)

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said some political parties were “creating an atmosphere of insecurity” by obstructing the country’s path of progress initiated by the Narendra Modi government. “Such political parties do not posses the capability to digest an atmosphere of trust and fast development and prefer to exploit minorities and Dalits for their nefarious political ends,” he said. Naqvi, while participating in the Tiranga Yatra today asked the opponents to realise that removing poverty was not an issue of “Rajniti (politics) but Rashtraniti (national policy) and Rashtra Dharma (national duty)”.

The Minister of State for Minority Affairs said the cause of anguish for a chunk of political parties was “Modi’s emphatic and bold policy to demolish appeasement initiated by the Congress and other pseudo-secular outfits”.

He made an appeal to Muslims to become a sincere part of the positive inclusive growth being generated by the NDA government without any “political, religious or caste consideration” and remain cautious against elements trying to “obstruct” the country’s progress under their “hidden agenda”.

“On the one hand, there exists an atmosphere of insecurity in the minds of the corrupt, middlemen for whom corruption has been their birth right. To achieve their nefarious goal they are involved even in anti-national activities but the establishment is totally intolerant to that mindset.

“On the other hand, a strong atmosphere of trust is gaining strength in every region and religion,” Naqvi said.

