Some good news: IMR falling fastest in J&K

J&K’s success was pointed out at the J&K Medical Science Congress held in Srinagar over May 10-12, where the country’s top medical researcher addressed doctors from across the world. J&K’s success was pointed out at the J&K Medical Science Congress held in Srinagar over May 10-12, where the country’s top medical researcher addressed doctors from across the world.

Amid the stream of bad news from Jammu & Kashmir, here’s one reason for cheer: the infant mortality rate or IMR — the number of infants per 1,000 live births who fail to make it to the age of one — has, at last count, been falling the fastest in J&K among all states in the country.

Significantly, J&K is also the state with the highest life expectancy in India for all ages, except life expectancy at birth. Government data show the IMR for J&K plunged from 34 per 1,000 live births in 2014 to 26 in 2015 — a dramatic fall of an order rarely seen in India. For the country as a whole, the IMR fell from 39 to 37 over these years.

“It is not just that we are the number one in life expectancy. The latest central government data show that the state has recorded an IMR of 26 in 2015 compared to 34 in 2014. No other state has seen such a decline,” Dr Mohan Singh, Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), J&K, said during the conference. “You should invite a team of researchers to understand the story behind the fall (in numbers). The country should learn from the best practices adopted by the state,” Dr Singh added.

Minutes earlier, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), had mentioned J&K’s success in climbing to the top among all states in life expectancy for all ages, except life expectancy at birth.

“When someone asks about the state with the best life expectancy, the (usual) answer is Kerala,” Dr Swaminathan said. “However, it is a lesser known fact that it is the state of J&K, which is the number one state for life expectancy,” she said. Kerala has long been the leader among Indian states on most social indicators. Data from the Sample Registration System (SRS) released by the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner last year showed no change in Kerala’s IMR numbers between 2014 and 2015 — the IMR for the state remained 12 for both years, the lowest in the country. The most spectacular fall — of 8 — was seen in J&K. “This drop is a very significant one… We should study this,” Dr Swaminathan said in response to the intervention by Dr Singh. So how did J&K achieve its success?

Under the NHM, one of the key steps to improve health indicators, including IMR, is to provide women community health workers, known as Accredited Social Health Activists or ASHA, in all villages. The ASHA acts as the bridge between the Auxillary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and the village. ASHA facilitators are considered to be the most visible face of the NHM — they promote institutional deliveries, are trained in newborn care and management of neonatal and childhood illnesses, impart nutritional counselling to mothers, and provide home-based newborn care for early detection of sickness.

“The empowered trio of ASHA, ANM and Anganwadi Worker is responsible for the turnaround,” Dr Singh said.

