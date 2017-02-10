Some countries in UN not defining terrorism: M J Akbar

Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar. (File Photo) Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar. (File Photo)

In what was seen as a veiled reference to China’s continued blocking of India’s efforts to get Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar banned under a UN resolution, Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar on Thursday said that some countries in the UN were not taking the vital step of defining terrorism for “limited tactical reasons”.

“Why is it that in the last 20 years UN has not been able to define terrorism? How can we fight the enemy if we don’t have clarity about the enemy? This coy approach to the menace is not serving the world very well… But at forums like the UN some limited tactical reasons constantly seem to prevent some nations, who are at some important position, to take that necessary and vital step to define terrorism,” Akbar said.

Expressing his disappointment with the UN, Akbar said, “UN was itself a product of World War II. It was a term created for the allies. There was clarity. Why is there no clarity on this?”

The minister was delivering the keynote address at the 17th International Seminar of NSG’s National Bomb Data Centre which saw participation from 12 countries with 38 representatives.

Akbar said that terrorism was the greatest threat to the world post-World War II and that India had constantly called for global cooperation in this fight. “There are no good terrorists or bad terrorists. Evil does not permit such complacent nuances. India is strongly committed to combat this menace in all its forms and manifestations. We strongly believe that those who provide safe havens and training to terrorists are no less guilty,” he said.

Akbar emphasised how India’s plurality, composite culture, democratic freedom, just Constitution and economic equity had prevented Indian Muslims from joining radical movements in large numbers. “Democracy means the right to speak freely every morning. Azaan has been heard in India for 1,400 years followed by bells tolling at Hanuman temple and Gurbani in Gurdwara,” he said.