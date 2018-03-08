Solid waste: Supreme Court says ‘sitting on time bomb of garbage’

The apex court, which is hearing a matter related to the implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 across the country, had, on December 12 last year, asked the Centre to follow up on the issue of solid waste management with all states and UTs and furnish details. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar) The apex court, which is hearing a matter related to the implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 across the country, had, on December 12 last year, asked the Centre to follow up on the issue of solid waste management with all states and UTs and furnish details. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

Pulling up authorities for not doing enough to manage solid waste, the Supreme Court Wednesday said that “we are sitting on a time bomb of garbage waiting to explode”.

“It is a clear indication that nobody bothers. So all the dump of India can remain here,” a three-judge bench comprising Justice Madan B Lokur, Justice Kurian Joseph and Justice Deepak Gupta exclaimed after finding that none of the states and Union Territories (UTs), except Delhi, were represented in the court during the hearing.

Upset over this, the bench told Additional Solicitor General (ASG) A N S Nadkarni, representing the Centre, “What do we do, you (Centre) tell us. Is this the attitude of state governments about solid waste management? Nobody (lawyers) for the states and UTs, except for Delhi, are present.”

Nadkarni said the court could call for a “responsible officer” of each state and UT to appear before it and explain their stand. Responding to the bench’s concern, the ASG added, “it is like we are sitting on time bomb of garbage”. The bench added, “what should we do? Wait for the atom bomb of garbage to explode?”

The Centre also told the apex court that they have filed the information received from the states, UTs and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) as per which State Level Advisory Body (SLAB) have been constituted in some of the states and UTs.

It said that meetings of SLABs have been conducted in 17 states and UTs, out of which there were only three states and UTs which have held two or more meetings. The court also asked the Centre about proposed measures like use of ragpickers to collect garbage.

“You are endangering the lives of people. You say ragpickers should be used. Many of them are exposed to all kinds of dangers..Have you conducted any study before coming up with such a proposal?”, the bench said. The bench added that the authorities were being “extremely unfair to the people of Delhi”.

The apex court, which is hearing a matter related to the implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 across the country, had, on December 12 last year, asked the Centre to follow up on the issue of solid waste management with all states and UTs and furnish details.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App