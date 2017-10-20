Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar resigns on ‘personal grounds’

Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar tendered his resignation to the Law Ministry today Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar tendered his resignation to the Law Ministry today

Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar resigned from his post Friday citing ‘personal reasons’. Speaking to the media, the law officer said his resignation was on personal grounds and that he now wants to spend more time with his family.

In June this year, Kumar got an ad-hoc extension of his tenure. His resignation comes months after Mukul Rohatgi resigned as the Attorney General of India.

Then a Senior Supreme Court advocate, Kumar was appointed the Solicitor General (SG) of India in June 2014. He replaced senior advocate Mohan Parasaran, who had tendered his resignation after the BJP-led NDA government took charge.

Considered an expert in Constitutional laws, service matters, and taxation, among others, Kumar had earlier served as counsel for the Gujarat government as well as amicus curiae in several cases in the Supreme Court before taking over as Solicitor General. Among the cases in which he represented the Gujarat government was the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.

