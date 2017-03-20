Sole mission is development of UP: PM on Yogi govt

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi,BJP National President Amit Shah at New Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath oath taking ceremoney at Smriti Upvan in Lucknow on Sunday (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi,BJP National President Amit Shah at New Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath oath taking ceremoney at Smriti Upvan in Lucknow on Sunday (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the “sole mission and motive is development” of Uttar Pradesh, in an apparent bid to allay fears about hardline Hindutva leader Yogi Adityanath taking over as chief minister. In a series of tweets just after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Adityanath and his council of ministers in Lucknow, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the new government would work for “record development” of UP.

“Congratulations to Yogi Adityanath Ji, Keshav Prasad Maurya Ji, Dinesh Sharma Ji & all those who took oath today. Best wishes for serving UP,” he wrote. “Our sole mission & motive is development. When UP develops, India develops. We want to serve UP’s youth & create opportunities for them.”

Noting that the BJP had formed the government in four out of five states that went to the polls recently, Modi said, “Our unwavering efforts to create a ‘Bhavya’ (great) & ‘Divya’ (brilliant) Bharat (India) continue. India’s Jan Shakti is powering the rise of a new & transformed India.” Modi added, “I have immense confidence that this new team (led by Adityanath) will leave no stone unturned in making UP Uttam Pradesh (foremost state). There will be record development.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now