Soldiers paying with blood because of ‘opportunistic’ alliance in J-K: Rahul Gandhi

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: February 13, 2018 7:37 pm
Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Narendra Modi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Nehru Gandhi family, PM Modi comments on Nehru, PM speech in Parliament, India news, Indian Express news Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Source: INC/File)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi today accused the Centre of having a “non-existent” policy for Kashmir and blamed the BJP-PDP alliance for the bloodshed in the region.

He also attacked the prime minister, saying while he was “dithering”, soldiers were paying with their blood because of the “opportunistic” alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.

“PDP says ‘talks’ with Pakistan. BJP Defence Minister says ‘Pakistan will pay the price’. While our soldiers pay with their blood for BJP/PDP’s opportunistic alliance and non-existent Kashmir policy; Modi Ji dithers,” he said on Twitter.

The Congress has often attacked the government on Kashmir and its alliance with the PDP in the state.

