Top News
  • Soldiers killed in firing: Army says no mutilation of bodies

Soldiers killed in firing: Army says no mutilation of bodies

An Army major and three soldiers were killed on Saturday after Pakistani troops targeted the Army patrol at Brat Galla in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: December 24, 2017 9:06 pm
pak firing, indian army, soldiers killed, soldier body mutilated, jammu kashmir, rajouri encounter, loc firing, pakistan, indian express Family of Lance Naik Gurmail Singh in mourning as his remains are brought to his village in Amritsar district. (Source: ANI)
Top News

The Army on Sunday clarified that the bodies of its personnel killed in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir were not mutilated and the injury marks were due to splinters and gunshots. An Army major and three soldiers were killed on Saturday after Pakistani troops targeted the Army patrol at Brat Galla in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

“The injuries suffered are due to splinters and gunshots sustained due to firing by the enemy on the patrol,” Army sources said here. Responding to media reports, they said that there has been no mutilation of bodies.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Dec 24: Latest News