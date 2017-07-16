Soldiers exempt from toll tax in Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced exemption for soldiers from paying toll-tax on highways in the state. The decision came after a delegation of BSF officials apprised him about their grievances while he was on a personal tour to Jaisalmer.

Jawans will be provided the relief in Madhya Pradesh after they present their official identity cards, he said. During his visit, the chief minister paid obeisance at the Tanot Temple here and wished for prosperity in Madhya Pradesh and the country.

BSF South DIG Naresh Kumar and Commandant of the 135th battalion Dalveer Singh Ahlawat received Chouhan while the force’s jawans presented a guard of honour to him.

