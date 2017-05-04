Soldiers’ beheading: Bikram Singh Majithia urges PM Modi to act against Pak

Bikram Singh Majithia Bikram Singh Majithia

Former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take decisive action against Pakistan for beheading two soldiers of the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a public meeting at Pakharpura village in the Majitha Assembly constituency, he said just like the surgical strike against Pak terror camps in PoK had a deterrent effect on terrorist activities, decisive action against Pakistan army operatives who had indulged in the Poonch barbarity was also needed.

Majithia, also the SAD general secretary, also spoke about the alleged wave of repression being unleashed by Congress activists in the state.

He said a wave of attacks had started across Punjab with the latest one occurring in Ferozepur two days back when two Akali workers were killed. Urging the SAD rank to unite and fight injustice, he warned the civil and police machinery not to become a party in the alleged vendetta drive started by the Congress against Akali workers.

“We will launch prosecution proceedings against all officers who fail to perform their duties in an impartial manner,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now