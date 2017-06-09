Soldier, three militants killed as Army foils another infiltration bid in Kashmir’s Kupwara

Officials said that combing operations were underway at Uri, Machil and Nowgam along the LoC. (Source: Google Maps) Officials said that combing operations were underway at Uri, Machil and Nowgam along the LoC. (Source: Google Maps)

Three infiltrators were killed at Nowgam along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday, the Army said. It added that a soldier was also killed in the operation amid a sudden spurt in infiltration attempts. Officials said that the three were killed in a firefight that was triggered after a group of militants fired at soldiers near the LoC fencing. Nowgam is considered as a preferred infiltration route due to its dense forest cover.

The Army said that it has foiled four infiltration attempts from across the LoC and killed seven infiltrators since Wednesday when three were killed in Machil. Another operation was underway in North Kashmir’s Uri sector, where officials said that the Army had intercepted a militant group near Gowlata. “The operation is going on in the area and two soldiers… have sustained injuries,’’ said an officer.

Officials said that combing operations were underway at Uri, Machil and Nowgam along the LoC. They added that more militants could be hiding in the forests there. The Army said that Pakistan was providing the intruders active support, including covering fire. “In the past 48 hours, infiltration attempts have been foiled at Gurez, Machhil, Nowgam and Uri sectors. Seven armed intruders have been killed so far. Large quantity of arms, ammunition and war-like stores have been recovered,’’ a defence spokesman said.

The Army had last month killed four infiltrators in Uri’s Rampur sector close to the strategic Rustum post. The area was used for infiltration in the early days of militancy in the 1990s. But infiltration had stopped there with additional deployment of forces. Officials said that there have been multiple infiltration attempts from Uri that is considered the shortest route to the Valley.

