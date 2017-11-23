Soldier, terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration bid

Representational Image Representational Image

A soldier and an infiltrator were killed and two jawans were injured as the Army on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Keran sector. The Army patrol and a group of militants exchanged fire in Keran sector around 1.30 pm, leaving three soldiers injured, officials said. One soldier succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

“One terrorist was killed in the operation. A soldier lost his life and two others sustained injuries,” a defense spokesman said, adding that the operation is underway and there is a possibility of more infiltrators hiding in the area.

The incident took place about 15 km away from the Khurama forests near Gujjarpati where the Army launched an operation against militants. While Army and special para commandos are still in the area, they are yet to establish contact with the militants.

Army officials on Sunday said that 190 militants have been killed in operations and 110 of them were foreign militants. Officials said that many militant groups waiting on the launching pads will try to infiltrate into the Valley before heavy snowfall. The Army has already activated its counter-insurgency grid along the LoC.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App