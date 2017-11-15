Soldier, militant killed in Kulgam encounter

Indian army soldiers patrol near Saimoh village, in Tral area, about 45 Kilometres south of Srinagar. (File Photo) Indian army soldiers patrol near Saimoh village, in Tral area, about 45 Kilometres south of Srinagar. (File Photo)

A SOLDIER was killed, and another soldier and a Special Operations Group (SOG) trooper of Jammu and Kashmir Police were injured during a gunfight with militants in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Tuesday.

A Hizbul Mujahideen militant was also killed in the operation at Nowbug Kund village in Qazigund area of Kulgam.

A police official said that after teams of SOG and the Army’s 9-Rashtriya Rifle cordoned off Nowbug Kund while acting on specific inputs, militants opened fire. While some militants managed to escape after the initial exchange of fire, as forces sealed all exit routes, a gunfight ensued.

Kulgam SP Shridhar Patil said, “Search operations have been called off for the day. During the encounter, one militant, Muzamil Mansoor, a resident of Bardoo Yaripora in Kulgam, was killed. He was involved in several cases and was affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen for the last two years.” Patil added that a soldier was killed and another Armyman and an SOG trooper were injured.

Elsewhere, security forces claimed to have destroyed a militant hideout in Lam forests, in Tral area of Pulwama district. A gunfight began early Tuesday after militants opened fire at security forces during a cordon and search operation. An official said the operation was launched in the forests on Monday night. “The search operation continued overnight and ended after nearly 20 hours,” the official said.

Awantipora SP Mohammed Zaid said, “A Jaish-e-Mohammad hideout was busted during the cordon and search operation. Food items and a gas cylinder were recovered.”

