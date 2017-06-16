1993 verdict
Soldier killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Nowshera sector

The incident happened at 5:15 am with the Indian Army retaliating to the firing as well.
Pakistan Army on Friday initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in Naoshera sector. The incident happened at 5:15 am with the Indian Army retaliating to the firing as well.

In the exchange, 34-year-old Naik Bakhtawar Singh was grievously injured and later succumbed to his injuries when he was being taken to the Military Hospital.

Naik Bakhtawar Singh belonged to Hajipur village in Punjab and is survived by his wife Jasbir Kaur and three children.

The wreath laying ceremony will be held on Saturday at Rajouri. The slain soldier’s body will then be transported to his village where he will be laid to rest with full military honours.

