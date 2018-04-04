Soldier killed in Pakistan shelling to be cremated tomorrow in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district

Sepoy Mustapure Shubham Suryakant (20) belonged to Village Konerwadi, Chatori Tehsil, District Parbhani, Maharashtra and is survived by his mother Shrimati Sunita. Sepoy Mustapure Shubham Suryakant (20) belonged to Village Konerwadi, Chatori Tehsil, District Parbhani, Maharashtra and is survived by his mother Shrimati Sunita.

Last rites of the 21-year-old army jawan killed after Pakistani troops fired mortar bombs at forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday, will be performed tomorrow. The mortal remains of Sepoy Shubham Suryakant Mustapure reached Aurangabad airport this evening, from where they will be taken to his village Konerwadi in Parbhani district of Maharashtra, for last rites.

The soldier’s cremation will be performed early tomorrow with military honours, an official said.

“Shubham recently called his parents and informed them he will be coming home in two days. Now, his body, wrapped in tricolour, will reach here,” a relative of the soldier said.

The jawan, who was a bachelor, is survived by parents and grandparents and two younger brothers. While one brother studies in Gangakhed in Parbhani district, the other one studies at Ahmedpur in Latur district, the kin said.

The soldier’s father owns one-and-a-half acres of farm and also supplements his income through tailoring.

When Shubham was recruited in the Army two years ago, after completing his 12th class, he had treated the entire village to a grand feast, the relative said.

