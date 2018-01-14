Soldier killed in Pakistan firing

Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane. (ANI) Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane. (ANI)

A soldier was killed as Pakistani troops opened unprovoked firing on forward Indian positions in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district. Identifying the deceased as Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane (28), sources said the Indian troops retaliated strongly and effectively. During the exchange of fire, Bhadane was seriously injured and succumbed to his injuries.

Bhadane, who was from Khalane village in Dhule district of Maharashtra, is survived by his wife Punam Yogesh. Meanwhile, a 12-year-old boy lost both his hands and was seriously injured when an unexploded mortar shell went off near the Line of Control in Poonch district. Mohammad Iqbal (12), a resident of Shahpur, had found the shell in an open field near Qasba village. He is receiving treatment.

