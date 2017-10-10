Soldier killed in militant attack in Kashmir’s Drang area

“He was provided first aid and taken to hospital, unfortunately he succumbed to injuries,’’ said Army spokesperson. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) “He was provided first aid and taken to hospital, unfortunately he succumbed to injuries,’’ said Army spokesperson. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

An Army subedar was killed in an encounter in central Kashmir’s Drang area after militants attacked an Army patrol late on Sunday night. Defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said Subedar Raj Kumar (47) was injured in the attack.

“He was provided first aid and taken to hospital, unfortunately he succumbed to injuries.’’ The Army spokesperson said Kumar hailed from Khanni village in Himachal Pradesh and joined the forces in 1990.

Three Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed in Shopian

Srinagar: Three Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in Keller village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district in a joint operation by Army and police. Officials said security forces had information about three-four militants hiding in the village.

The DGP confirmed the killing of three militants, identified as Zahid Mir of Ganaupora, Irfan Abdullah Ganai of Heff in Shopian and Asif Ahmad Pal of Shopian’s Kathokalan village.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App