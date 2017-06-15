Soldier killed in Manipur rebel attack

Havildar Gogoi was part of the patrol party of the 17 Assam Rifles which came under an IED attack at village Bungdung Havildar Gogoi was part of the patrol party of the 17 Assam Rifles which came under an IED attack at village Bungdung

A jawan was killed and four others seriously injured when a patrol party of the Assam Rifles came under attack of heavily armed insurgents in the newly-created Kamjong district of Manipur on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Havildar Luhit Gogoi, official sources said.

A press release issued from the Assam Rifles (South) headquarters in Imphal late Thursday evening said Havildar Gogoi was part of the patrol party of the 17 Assam Rifles which came under an IED attack at village Bungdung, about one km northeast of Kasong in Kamojng district. The incident occurred at around 11:15 AM on Thursday. Kasong is about 125 km from Imphal, the state capital.

While the injured security personnel were shifted to the Leimakong Military Hospital near Imphal, Havildar Gogoi’s body is being sent to his native village Abhoypur in Sivasagar district in Assam. Havildar Gogoi is survived by his wife and two children, the Assam Rifles press release said. The identity of the group that was responsible for the dastardly attack was not immediately known.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App