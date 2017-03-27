Soldier found dead near barrack in Pathankot

Naik Kuldeep Singh, a soldier posted with the Dogra battalion in Pathankot, was found dead near his barrack on Sunday morning. He was shot in the head with his own rifle and police have suspected it to be suicide.

DSP Gurpreet Singh said, “Kuldeep Singh was supposed to report for duty at 4 am but he didn’t. His battalion started a search but he could not be found. After the sunrise, his body was found in a pit just 50 metres from his barracks. His rifle was found on his body. The bullet entered through the forehead and exited from behind. He belongs to Bilaspur and has two daughters. His family has been informed.”

The DSP added, “Two soldiers have confirmed having heard the sound of gunshot in the wee hours. But they didn’t pay much notice at that time. Kuldeep’s friends have said that he was normal on Saturday and there was nothing to suggest that he was depressed. But, it is also not a case of murder. So, we assume that he committed suicide and started proceedings under Section 179.”

