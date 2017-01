A solider, aged 25, died while on duty in Siachen glacier on Thursday. Sepoy Randhir Singh was deployed at Siachen’s Bana Post which is at approximately 21,000 feet altitude. The cause of his death is still not known.The mortal remains of the soldier have been brought down to Military Hospital at Hunder, Nubra, Ladakh.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd