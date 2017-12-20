Solar scam: Kerala High Court bars publication of Saritha Nair letter for two months

File photo of Kerala High Court File photo of Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday restrained the state government and media from discussing or publishing a letter purportedly written by solar scam accused Saritha S Nair, which was made part of the report of the judicial commission that probed the matter.

A single-judge bench of Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar issued the interim order, which will be effective for two months.

The court was acting on a petition by former CM Oommen Chandy, who sought a stay on further proceedings initiated by the state government based on the judicial commission report. It was based on Nair’s letter that the government decided to register cases against Chandy and several other Congress leaders in Kerala.

The judge said, “While I am not inclined to stay further proceedings pursuant to the report of the judicial commission, I am of the view that a public discussion on the letter (of Nair), evidential value of which has not been tested in judicial proceedings, could prejudicially affect the petitioner and others, who could face trial in the event of such proceedings being initiated against them by the government. I, therefore, restrain the respondents (the government), their agents or any other person or entity in the print and electronic media, from reporting the content of the letter (of Nair), which is in the judicial commission report.”

